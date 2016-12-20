Pittsburgh's industrial past fuels te...

Pittsburgh's industrial past fuels tech-focused future

Tuesday Dec 20

On a 178-acre section of riverfront a few miles south of downtown Pittsburgh, a former steel mill is being reborn into mixed-use development heavy on tech offices and incubation spaces for entrepreneurs. It's a familiar pattern for the city, but given that Almono -a contraction of Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio, the names of the three intersecting rivers that helped shape the city-is the largest undeveloped piece of land in Pittsburgh, the impact could be an order of magnitude bigger than what's come before it.

Pittsburgh, PA

