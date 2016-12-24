People on the Move: 12/24/2016

Rebecca Fishman , a board-certified general surgeon with fellowship training in breast surgical oncology, joined Allegheny Health Network and is seeing patients at West Penn Hospital. Tucker Arensberg PC said the following attorneys were elected to the firm's membership : Kristin A. Biedinger, Jeffrey J. Junstrom, James W. Kane, Peter A. Spangler and Carolyn A.W. Whitworth .

