Off with their stickers: Letting lice...

Off with their stickers: Letting license plates go unadorned saves bucks

There are 2 comments on the Post-gazette.com story from Yesterday, titled Off with their stickers: Letting license plates go unadorned saves bucks. In it, Post-gazette.com reports that:

A state with a looming budget deficit - projected to total $600 million this fiscal year and $1.7 billion in the next - needs to cut costs wherever it can. License plate stickers, which contribute no direct benefit to taxpayers, are a good place to start.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
1 term Tom

Mckeesport, PA

#1 Yesterday
Thanks Tom Wolf! Were glad to give you more of our money and not even receive a slight savings on our registration cost. No problem buddy!
Whats that you say? You're also raising gas on the 1st to make us the highest fuel taxed state in the nation? Oh boy! Sounds good to us Tommy! You're the best!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Blank

Boardman, OR

#2 14 hrs ago
Yea thanks a lot tommy
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 6 hr Love beauty 183
Who Actually Coaches The Steelers Tue Overtaxed 8
Braddock hills council Tue taxpayer 1
Subway Tue Overtaxed 2
Leary Christmas Dec 25 luvulongtime 1
Yet another trump fail!! Dec 24 Jokes on you 72
Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15) Dec 23 look in the mirrow 73
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,519

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC