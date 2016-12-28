Off with their stickers: Letting license plates go unadorned saves bucks
There are 2 comments on the Post-gazette.com story from Yesterday, titled Off with their stickers: Letting license plates go unadorned saves bucks.
A state with a looming budget deficit - projected to total $600 million this fiscal year and $1.7 billion in the next - needs to cut costs wherever it can. License plate stickers, which contribute no direct benefit to taxpayers, are a good place to start.
#1 Yesterday
Thanks Tom Wolf! Were glad to give you more of our money and not even receive a slight savings on our registration cost. No problem buddy!
Whats that you say? You're also raising gas on the 1st to make us the highest fuel taxed state in the nation? Oh boy! Sounds good to us Tommy! You're the best!
#2 14 hrs ago
Yea thanks a lot tommy
