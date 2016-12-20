Mt. Lebanon Office Furniture & Interi...

Mt. Lebanon Office Furniture & Interiors still going strong after 50 years

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Jim Droney was a young college graduate aiming to build a career in sales in Boston when his father asked him to return to his Pittsburgh hometown to help run an office supplies company. That was 1976 and Mr. Droney and his wife, Rosemary, a fellow English major at Boston College whom he met in a poetry class, made a deal with James Droney Sr.: they would stick around for a year because his business partner was ill.

