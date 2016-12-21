'It Stays in Your Bloodstream': Russell Hornsby Discusses Revisiting...
Russell Hornsby is no stranger to the work of August Wilson; in addition to the 2010 revival of Fences , he's appeared off-Broadway in King Hedley II and Jitney . Now, he's taking the playwright's work to the screen as he reprises his performance as Lyons in the film adaptation of Fences , in theaters on December 25. Among his co-stars are four returning faces from the 2010 Broadway production, including Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.
