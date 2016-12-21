Immigration activist facing deportati...

Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. could get reprieve

There are 3 comments on the PennLive.com story from Friday Dec 30, titled Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. could get reprieve. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

Family and supporters of Martin Esquivel-Hernandez appear at a rally calling for his release from custody on immigration charges filed in Pittsburgh. Photo via the "Bring Martin Home" Facebook page.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

9,978

Las Vegas, NV

#1 Saturday
Broke US immigration law for just being here. He must be deported IAW federal immigration law. Don't worry he will break the law again, it's in his illegal alien DNA.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#2 11 hrs ago
released just BECAUSE ?? having broken our laws ?? TEACH THEM ALL A LESSON........you are breaking another country's laws.....DON'T TRY IT YOURSELVES !! as you will pay dearly and get deported and never be able to apply legally !

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#4 10 hrs ago
Deport him

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

