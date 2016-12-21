Greene County court cases

Nathan Ray Herrington, 31, of 121 Fairview Ave., Waynesburg; offenses – driving under the influence of alcohol and a summary violation; arrested Oct. 12, 2015, Herrington had a blood-alcohol content of 0.196 percent; sentence – 9 days to 6 months in jail; credit for 9 days served; $400 in fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.