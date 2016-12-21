Greene County court cases
Nathan Ray Herrington, 31, of 121 Fairview Ave., Waynesburg; offenses – driving under the influence of alcohol and a summary violation; arrested Oct. 12, 2015, Herrington had a blood-alcohol content of 0.196 percent; sentence – 9 days to 6 months in jail; credit for 9 days served; $400 in fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yet another trump fail!!
|Sat
|Jokes on you
|72
|Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15)
|Fri
|look in the mirrow
|73
|Subway
|Fri
|Jim
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Fri
|TAMMYKIRKSEY
|120
|THIS shows how easy it is to do
|Thu
|It Is So
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Love beauty
|182
|St Jude and ALSAC
|Dec 21
|Donate Wisely
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC