Free classes offered for caregivers

Older people can learn how to stay healthy and happy while caring for elderly relatives, friends or neighbors through a free, 12-week course being offered at two locations of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. "If you help a relative, friend or neighbor with household chores, errands, personal care, transportation or finances, you are a caregiver," says the brochure for the course.

