Free classes offered for caregivers
Older people can learn how to stay healthy and happy while caring for elderly relatives, friends or neighbors through a free, 12-week course being offered at two locations of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. "If you help a relative, friend or neighbor with household chores, errands, personal care, transportation or finances, you are a caregiver," says the brochure for the course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yet another trump fail!!
|42 min
|team trump
|78
|Undocumented immigrant activist facing deportat...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: Steel City Garage Doors
|6 hr
|Joana Tamit
|3
|Pennsylvania IS an open carry state
|6 hr
|cut the strings p...
|1
|Janean Newcomer
|17 hr
|Noone
|1
|Who Actually Coaches The Steelers
|Thu
|Where my safe spa...
|10
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Love beauty
|183
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC