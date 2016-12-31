'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
Denzel Washington 's film version of the August Wilson play "Fences" opened around the country on Christmas Day, but it's a story nearly 30 years in the making. The celebrated playwright won the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in 1987 for this family drama, written while he lived in St. Paul, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convenience store employees customer service is...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|17
|Who Actually Coaches The Steelers
|2 hr
|Overtaxed
|11
|Pennsylvania IS an open carry state
|2 hr
|Overtaxed
|2
|Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. ...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Yet another trump fail!!
|14 hr
|now were bullies
|86
|webpage
|Fri
|dee
|1
|Undocumented immigrant activist facing deportat...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC