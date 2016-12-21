Coding school accepting applications for firsta

Coding school accepting applications for first classAfter receiving a license to operate as a higher education institution in November, the Fortress Academy is moving forward with plans to start its first 12-week class next spring. Coding school accepting applications for first class Coding school accepting applications for first classAfter receiving a license to operate as a higher education institution in November, the Fortress Academy is moving forward with plans to start its first 12-week class next spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.