City eyes parking shuttle, more polic...

City eyes parking shuttle, more police for South Side

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Post-gazette.com

Trouble in the popular nightlife corridor can bring Pittsburgh police rushing in from other areas, weakening protection for quieter neighborhoods at city taxpayers' expense, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich has said. City Council wants to tame the pattern in 2017, when a South Side Parking Enhancement District, or PED, should take effect by February or March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Actually Coaches The Steelers 20 min band kid hogie de... 2
Leary Christmas 3 hr luvulongtime 1
Yet another trump fail!! Sat Jokes on you 72
Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15) Fri look in the mirrow 73
Subway Dec 23 Jim 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) Dec 23 TAMMYKIRKSEY 120
THIS shows how easy it is to do Dec 22 It Is So 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,909

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC