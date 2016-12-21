August Wilson House
The Pulitzer and Tony Award winning writer August Wilson based many of his plays in the Hill District, the predominantly black neighborhood in Pittsburgh where he grew up. Recently, one of the plays, "Seven Guitars," was performed in the backyard of Wilson's childhood home .
