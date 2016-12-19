As Pittsburgh metro area's needs grow, so do fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe website
When the Wilkinsburg Community Ministry needed some extra money over the summer to buy food and necessities for the people it serves, its executive director set up a campaign on GoFundMe.com. With the nearly $2,500 raised through the campaign it started in July, executive director Ruth Kittner said, the ministry was able to buy groceries and other items for children in its summer food program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yet another trump fail!!
|13 hr
|Jokes on you
|72
|Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15)
|Fri
|look in the mirrow
|73
|Subway
|Fri
|Jim
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Fri
|TAMMYKIRKSEY
|120
|THIS shows how easy it is to do
|Thu
|It Is So
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Love beauty
|182
|St Jude and ALSAC
|Dec 21
|Donate Wisely
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC