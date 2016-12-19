As Pittsburgh metro area's needs grow...

As Pittsburgh metro area's needs grow, so do fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe website

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Post-gazette.com

When the Wilkinsburg Community Ministry needed some extra money over the summer to buy food and necessities for the people it serves, its executive director set up a campaign on GoFundMe.com. With the nearly $2,500 raised through the campaign it started in July, executive director Ruth Kittner said, the ministry was able to buy groceries and other items for children in its summer food program.

