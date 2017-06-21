The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation Announces 2017 Scholarship Awards
The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation announced today the award of 10 finalist winners in the 2017 AWIEF Scholarship Award program. The combined total award was $25,500 in scholastic financial aid bestowed to assist in the education and training of our woodwork industry's next generation of rising stars.
