The Architectural Woodwork Institute ...

The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation Announces 2017 Scholarship Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WoodDigest.com

The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation announced today the award of 10 finalist winners in the 2017 AWIEF Scholarship Award program. The combined total award was $25,500 in scholastic financial aid bestowed to assist in the education and training of our woodwork industry's next generation of rising stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WoodDigest.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Millers the new town hoe Jul 1 PittsFinest 4
p2p Jan '17 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton (Dec '16) Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings (Oct '16) Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC