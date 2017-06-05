Shooting investigated in rural Pittsburg

Shooting investigated in rural Pittsburg

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

The call came at 1:50 p.m. and deputies responded to 940 S. 250th, which is a mile east of Pittsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Millers the new town hoe Sun PittsFinest 1
p2p Jan '17 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings (Oct '16) Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC