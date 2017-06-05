Shooting investigated in rural Pittsburg
The call came at 1:50 p.m. and deputies responded to 940 S. 250th, which is a mile east of Pittsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily Millers the new town hoe
|Sun
|PittsFinest
|1
|p2p
|Jan '17
|Pay and play
|1
|Sheila Patton
|Dec '16
|Angelicab1
|1
|s hastings (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moonjack
|1
|Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Ice cream
|59
|1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wistful
|1
|Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC