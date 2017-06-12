New aerial look at progress on Maize school bond projects
Here's the latest look, mostly via a drone, at the various bond projects in the Maize school district. Projects include work at the Maize South campus, Maize Early Childhood Center, Maize Middle School and Maize High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily Millers the new town hoe
|Tue
|ClassyFemale
|2
|p2p
|Jan '17
|Pay and play
|1
|Sheila Patton
|Dec '16
|Angelicab1
|1
|s hastings (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moonjack
|1
|Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Ice cream
|59
|1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wistful
|1
|Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC