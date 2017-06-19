March for Truth - an American issue'

March for Truth - an American issue'

Wednesday Jun 7

Two Chanute residents, including Lisa Chauncey, above, joined others at the March for Truth event in Kansas City last weekend. Chauncey and Cindy Harrison of Chanute drove up and met with former Chanute residents now living in Kansas City.

Pittsburg, KS

