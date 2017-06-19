77-year-old jailed on attempted murde...

77-year-old jailed on attempted murder warrant in Crawford County

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A 77-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday afternoon in connection with a June 4 shooting in Crawford County. It was immediately unclear what led to the violence that left 42-year-old Warren Hill with a bullet wound to his shoulder.

Pittsburg, KS

