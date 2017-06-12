2 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash West Of ...

2 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash West Of Pittsburg

Two men were injured Friday afternoon in a three vehicle accident west of Pittsburg. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 26-year-old Cody Pierce of Girard crossed the center line on State Highway 126 at South 180th and hit a dump truck driven by 48-year-old Robert Spragg of Pittsburg head on.

