Our Past: May 18

Our Past: May 18

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Nine years of production of 155mm artillery shells, subject to funds, was in prospect at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant and the Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, Rep. Joe Skubitz learned in a conference with a high Army general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
p2p Jan '17 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings (Oct '16) Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Crawford County was issued at May 18 at 8:22PM CDT

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC