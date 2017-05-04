Marchers rally in support of immigrants

Marchers rally in support of immigrants

Monday May 1 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Praise showered over the six Pittsburg, Kan., high school students who uncovered shady credentials of a newly hired principal, culminated Saturday night with them standing in a room full of national journalists, celebrities and Washington elite, amid rousing applause. The six high school journalists were guests of the Huffington Post at one of the biggest Washington, D.C., events of the year; the White House Correspondents' Dinner held Saturday at the Washington Hilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Pittsburg, KS

