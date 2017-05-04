Marchers rally in support of immigrants
Praise showered over the six Pittsburg, Kan., high school students who uncovered shady credentials of a newly hired principal, culminated Saturday night with them standing in a room full of national journalists, celebrities and Washington elite, amid rousing applause. The six high school journalists were guests of the Huffington Post at one of the biggest Washington, D.C., events of the year; the White House Correspondents' Dinner held Saturday at the Washington Hilton.
