Kansas Supreme Court dismisses casino challenge

Friday May 5

Russell Jones, an attorney for Castle Rock Casino Resort, makes his case before the Kansas Supreme Court on Jan. 25, 2017. Justice Caleb Stegall, writing for a unanimous court, said the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board did not err when it chose the Kansas Crossing proposal over Castle Rock, a competing proposal.

