Kansas Supreme Court dismisses casino challenge
Russell Jones, an attorney for Castle Rock Casino Resort, makes his case before the Kansas Supreme Court on Jan. 25, 2017. Justice Caleb Stegall, writing for a unanimous court, said the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board did not err when it chose the Kansas Crossing proposal over Castle Rock, a competing proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Pittsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|p2p
|Jan '17
|Pay and play
|1
|Sheila Patton
|Dec '16
|Angelicab1
|1
|s hastings (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moonjack
|1
|Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Ice cream
|59
|1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wistful
|1
|Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|Noneya
|2
|Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|the guy this is a...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC