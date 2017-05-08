On Friday, May 6, 2017, 80 first graders took part in an annual clinic at Hoglund Ballpark as part of the Kansas baseball "Caring for Kids" program. Sponsored by Clayton "Bud" Walker, the "Caring For Kids" program provides opportunities for local youth including taking part in camps and clinics, attending Kansas baseball games and throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

