Kansas baseball: Caring for Kids

Kansas baseball: Caring for Kids

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

On Friday, May 6, 2017, 80 first graders took part in an annual clinic at Hoglund Ballpark as part of the Kansas baseball "Caring for Kids" program. Sponsored by Clayton "Bud" Walker, the "Caring For Kids" program provides opportunities for local youth including taking part in camps and clinics, attending Kansas baseball games and throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
p2p Jan '17 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings (Oct '16) Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC