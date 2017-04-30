Richard Hildebrand Picked As KS Distr...

Richard Hildebrand Picked As KS District 13 Senator

Southeast Kansas Republicans picked former Cherokee County Commissioner Richard Hildebrand will to replace Jake LaTurner as the District 13 Senator. In a special convention held in Pittsburg among Republicans from Cherokee, Crawford, and Bourbon Counties, Hildebrand topped the list of four nominees after one round of balloting with 56% of the vote.

