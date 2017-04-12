Prosecutor in Shawnee County sheriff'...

Prosecutor in Shawnee County sheriff's detective case killed in crash Tuesday

The assistant attorney general who was prosecuting a Shawnee County sheriff's detective for perjury was killed Tuesday in a Crawford County crash. Steven W. Wilhoft, 58, of Parsons, died after a 2006 Freightliner semi failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the 2014 Nissan Sentra Wilhoft was driving.

