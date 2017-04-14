Paul Davis exploring 2nd District congressional race
Republican Ron Estes, the Kansas state treasurer who narrowly slid to victory Tuesday night in the state's special House election, could already be facing a primary challenge for next year, the Wichita Eagle reported Wednesday. President Donald Trump won by a margin of 27 points in this district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Pittsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|p2p
|Jan '17
|Pay and play
|1
|Sheila Patton
|Dec '16
|Angelicab1
|1
|s hastings (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moonjack
|1
|Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Ice cream
|59
|1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wistful
|1
|Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|Noneya
|2
|Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|the guy this is a...
|6
