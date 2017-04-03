Kansas principal resigns after students question her credentials

Days after student reporters at Pittsburg, Kan., High School in Kansas dug into the background of their newly hired principal and found questionable credentials, she resigned from the $93,000-a-year job. Pittsburg High School students Gina Mathew, Kali Poenitske, Maddie Baden, Trina Paul, Connor Balthazor and Patrick Sullivan prepared to Skype with newly hired principal Amy Robertson.

