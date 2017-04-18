Huffington Post invites Kansas studen...

Huffington Post invites Kansas student journalists to Correspondents' Dinner

The Huffington Post on Wednesday announced that six student journalists and a teacher from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Kan., will be the organization's guests at this year's annual White House Correspondents Dinner. The newly hired principal of Pittsburg High School resigned four days after the students uncovered evidence that she had falsified her credentials.

