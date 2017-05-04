High School Sleuths Expose Questionab...

High School Sleuths Expose Questionable Credentials of New Principal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: JD Supra

Earlier this month in the city of Pittsburg, Kansas, a group of curious student journalists raised serious questions about the credentials of their newly hired principal, Amy Robertson. According to the Kansas City Star , Robertson had received 100 percent support from the district school board, but some of the students at the Pittsburg high school were not equally convinced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
p2p Jan '17 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings (Oct '16) Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC