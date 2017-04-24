Erie sidewalk project starts in May

Erie sidewalk project starts in May

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start work the week of May 1 on a Safe Routes to School project that will reconstruct existing sidewalk sections and add new sidewalk along several streets in Erie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
p2p Jan '17 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings (Oct '16) Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Crawford County was issued at April 27 at 8:47PM CDT

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC