Viola Davisa best supporting actress gambit reveals Hollywood bias about race, gender and age

Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5. Barring a snub of historic proportions, Viola Davis will receive an Academy Award nomination Tuesday morning for her transcendent performance as the long-suffering wife Rose Maxson in "Fences." In many ways, that's fantastic news, because Davis very much deserves to be honored for work that should be held up as a master class in screen acting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.