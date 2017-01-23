Viola Davisa best supporting actress ...

Viola Davisa best supporting actress gambit reveals Hollywood bias about race, gender and age

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5. Barring a snub of historic proportions, Viola Davis will receive an Academy Award nomination Tuesday morning for her transcendent performance as the long-suffering wife Rose Maxson in "Fences." In many ways, that's fantastic news, because Davis very much deserves to be honored for work that should be held up as a master class in screen acting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
p2p Jan 14 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC