FCC Kills Correspondence Public File Rule
When was the last time a listener visited your station looking to read the letters you received from other listeners? Has that ever happened? Now they can pretty much watch them react to your station on Facebook and Twitter, in real-time, every day. On Tuesday, in Commissioner Ajit Pai's first meeting wielding the gavel as Chairman, the Commission voted to do away with the 43-year old rule that required you to save those paper letters.
