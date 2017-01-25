Casino developers play their last han...

Casino developers play their last hand at the Supreme Court to stop Kansas Crossing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas Supreme Court heard two legal challenges to a state-owned southeast Kansas casino by a competing bidder and Cherokee County on Wednesday as the two play their final hand in an attempt to stop the high-stakes project. In June 2015, the state's Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board considered three proposals to build a casino in southeast Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
p2p Jan 14 Pay and play 1
Sheila Patton Dec '16 Angelicab1 1
s hastings Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC