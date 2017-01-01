As the Kansas Supreme Court prepares to hear casino challenges, construction continues
Two legal challenges to a state-regulated casino in southeast Kansas will be considered by the Kansas Supreme Court in late January but developers, undeterred, are moving forward with the project. Last summer, the state's Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board ended an 11-hour meeting by selecting Kansas Crossing, by a 5-2 vote, over two other proposals.
