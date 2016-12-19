Scammon Man Dies In Saturday Crash Near Columbus

A man from Scammon was killed in a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon northwest of Columbus. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says 45 year-old Joseph Bennett III, of Scammon was traveling northbound on Northwest 10th Street when his car was struck by a westbound truck driven by 31 year-old Daniel Irwin of rural Pittsburg.

