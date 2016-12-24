Pittsburg historical museum reopens after overcoming odds
A historical museum has reopened in southeast Kansas about a year after it closed amid concerns about how to fund it and whether it was even worth saving. The Crawford County Historical Museum was shuttered after the museum struggled financially, drew few visitors, had only one unpaid staff member and no board.
