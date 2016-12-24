Pittsburg historical museum reopens a...

Pittsburg historical museum reopens after overcoming odds

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A historical museum has reopened in southeast Kansas about a year after it closed amid concerns about how to fund it and whether it was even worth saving. The Crawford County Historical Museum was shuttered after the museum struggled financially, drew few visitors, had only one unpaid staff member and no board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Patton Dec 21 Angelicab1 1
s hastings Oct '16 moonjack 1
Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07) Sep '16 Ice cream 59
1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wistful 1
Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16) Mar '16 Noneya 2
Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16) Mar '16 the guy this is a... 6
Sluggerz (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ronlight 1
See all Pittsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburg Forum Now

Pittsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Pittsburg, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC