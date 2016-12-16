Girard Woman Injured In Rollover Accident Near Pittsburg
A woman from Girard was taken to the hospital after her Jeep rolled over Friday morning a half mile east of Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Kylie Creitz of Girard was going west on 530th Avenue when she slid on the icy bridge and overturned..with her vehicle coming to rest on its top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Pittsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Patton
|Dec 21
|Angelicab1
|1
|s hastings
|Oct '16
|moonjack
|1
|Does anybody remember Picco Ice Cream? (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Ice cream
|59
|1960's little league baseball in Pittsburg (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wistful
|1
|Joel Merando anybody have any thoughts? (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|Noneya
|2
|Aholes in the Pitt. (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|the guy this is a...
|6
|Sluggerz (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ronlight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC