Girard Woman Injured In Rollover Accident Near Pittsburg

A woman from Girard was taken to the hospital after her Jeep rolled over Friday morning a half mile east of Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Kylie Creitz of Girard was going west on 530th Avenue when she slid on the icy bridge and overturned..with her vehicle coming to rest on its top.

