Bodies believed in Linn County
Following an intensive four day investigation and search, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Linn County Sheriff's office recently announced that two bodies were found last week buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg, Kan. The bodies recovered are believed to be Pleasanton residents, Betty Mcnabb, age 87, and Kenneth Mcnabb, age 65. Autopsies and official identification were pending.
