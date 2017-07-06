Compilation of video tweets from public hearing on rezoning near Polks Landing
By Gene Galin Pittsboro, NC - I've assembled a compilation of short video tweets from the public hearing on rezoning near Polks Landing on June 19 at the Chatham County commissioner's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Thread: The 6.25.17 Issue
|Jul 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
|Unc title
|Jul 3
|Roy
|10
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Jul 2
|Macmcf
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|why is mickey hick's in jail ????????????
|May '17
|DEE WILKIE
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12)
|Aug '15
|Moving On
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC