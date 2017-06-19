Scammers using Pittsboro high schoola...

Scammers using Pittsboro high schoola s name to defraud businesses

Thursday Jun 15

Northwood High School's athletics directors warned Thursday that scammers are using the school's name to bilk Chatham County businesses out of potentially thousands of dollars. It's not the first time Northwood athletic directors Cameron Vernon and Jason Amy have gotten the call about this kind of scam.

