Man dies in one-vehicle accident near Pittsboro

A 36-year-old Durham man was killed early Wednesday when his van overturned after running off N.C. 751 about 18 miles northeast of Pittsboro. Trooper Dallas Page of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Jared Donald Carroll's 2007 Chevrolet van was traveling at an estimated 85 mph when it crossed the center line in a curve and ran off the road to the left.

