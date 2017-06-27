Man dies in one-vehicle accident near...

Man dies in one-vehicle accident near Pittsboro

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

A 36-year-old Durham man was killed early Wednesday when his van overturned after running off N.C. 751 about 18 miles northeast of Pittsboro. Trooper Dallas Page of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Jared Donald Carroll's 2007 Chevrolet van was traveling at an estimated 85 mph when it crossed the center line in a curve and ran off the road to the left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Tue ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
Roofing Companies in Austin May 30 Roger122 1
why is mickey hick's in jail ???????????? May '17 DEE WILKIE 1
Unc title May '17 Roy 8
Carol Guerrero Apr '17 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr '17 u dont wanna know me 3
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC