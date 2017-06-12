Homeowners fight to keep Publix out of Chatham County neighborhood
A Charlotte-based developer, Morgan Property Group, plans to build a retail center on 27 acres of land between a neighborhood and U.S. 15-501, but neighbors on Polks Landing Road are not happy. In its application, Morgan Property Group says "the need for goods and services" is growing as more neighborhoods mushroom along U.S. 15-501, a major artery between Chapel Hill and Pittsboro.
