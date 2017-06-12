Homeowners fight to keep Publix out o...

Homeowners fight to keep Publix out of Chatham County neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRAL.com

A Charlotte-based developer, Morgan Property Group, plans to build a retail center on 27 acres of land between a neighborhood and U.S. 15-501, but neighbors on Polks Landing Road are not happy. In its application, Morgan Property Group says "the need for goods and services" is growing as more neighborhoods mushroom along U.S. 15-501, a major artery between Chapel Hill and Pittsboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roofing Companies in Austin May 30 Roger122 1
why is mickey hick's in jail ???????????? May 16 DEE WILKIE 1
Unc title May '17 Roy 8
Carol Guerrero Apr '17 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr '17 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr '17 Curious 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12) Aug '15 Moving On 5
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC