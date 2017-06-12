Chatham will hear report on natural gas and oil development

A special meeting of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Agriculture and Conference Center, 1192 U.S. 64 Business, Pittsboro, to receive a preliminary report related to the county's temporary moratorium on oil and gas development activity. The county's moratorium ordinance adopted in August 2015 required the county to contract with a consultant with expertise in oil and gas development activities to conduct a study of potential impacts, including how such development could affect Chatham County's natural and social environments and economic benefits and costs.

