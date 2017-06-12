Chatham will hear report on natural gas and oil development
A special meeting of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Agriculture and Conference Center, 1192 U.S. 64 Business, Pittsboro, to receive a preliminary report related to the county's temporary moratorium on oil and gas development activity. The county's moratorium ordinance adopted in August 2015 required the county to contract with a consultant with expertise in oil and gas development activities to conduct a study of potential impacts, including how such development could affect Chatham County's natural and social environments and economic benefits and costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing Companies in Austin
|May 30
|Roger122
|1
|why is mickey hick's in jail ????????????
|May 16
|DEE WILKIE
|1
|Unc title
|May '17
|Roy
|8
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr '17
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12)
|Aug '15
|Moving On
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC