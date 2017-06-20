Chatham Trades seeks new members for its Board of Directors
Siler City, NC - Chatham County residents who want to make an important difference in the lives of developmentally disabled adults have an outstanding opportunity to do just that by serving on the board of directors of Chatham Trades.Chatham Trades is a nonprofit that provides training in vocational, residential and life skills for intellectually ... (more)
Read more at Chatham Journal.
