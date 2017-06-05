Chatham operation nets 12 arrests for...

Chatham operation nets 12 arrests for drug charges

According to a press releases, on Thursday morning the Chatham County Sheriff's Office spearheaded a large-scale operation to combat the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the county. Operation "Safe Communities" was a collaborative with the DEA, Pittsboro and Siler City police departments, and the FBI.

