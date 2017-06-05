Chatham operation nets 12 arrests for drug charges
According to a press releases, on Thursday morning the Chatham County Sheriff's Office spearheaded a large-scale operation to combat the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the county. Operation "Safe Communities" was a collaborative with the DEA, Pittsboro and Siler City police departments, and the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing Companies in Austin
|May 30
|Roger122
|1
|why is mickey hick's in jail ????????????
|May 16
|DEE WILKIE
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Unc title
|May '17
|Roy
|8
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr '17
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC