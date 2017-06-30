Chatham intersection now a synchroniz...

Chatham intersection now a synchronized street

Tuesday Jun 27

A contractor for Briar Chapel LLC is upgrading the intersection of Andrews Store Road and U.S. 15/501, halfway between Pittsboro and Chapel Hill. The contractor is converting the signalized intersection into a synchronized street, an important tool of the N.C. Department of Transportation to ease congestion and improve traffic safety.

Pittsboro, NC

