Chatham commissioners OK budget Updated at
The Chatham County commissioners approved a revised budget for fiscal year 2017-18 Monday that keeps the tax rate of 62.81 cents per $100,000 valuation recommended by the County Manager's Office. Most of the new revenue is related to the appeals process for the 2017 revaluation of real property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing Companies in Austin
|May 30
|Roger122
|1
|why is mickey hick's in jail ????????????
|May '17
|DEE WILKIE
|1
|Unc title
|May '17
|Roy
|8
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr '17
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12)
|Aug '15
|Moving On
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC