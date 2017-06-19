Chatham commissioners OK budget Updated at

Chatham commissioners OK budget Updat...

The Chatham County commissioners approved a revised budget for fiscal year 2017-18 Monday that keeps the tax rate of 62.81 cents per $100,000 valuation recommended by the County Manager's Office. Most of the new revenue is related to the appeals process for the 2017 revaluation of real property.

