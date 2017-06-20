2017 Carolina Women's Show coming to ...

2017 Carolina Women's Show coming to Chatham County November 10-11

Pittsboro, NC - The Carolina Women's Show will be held on Nov 10-11, 2017 at the new Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center.This show will be a fun, 2-day event to enjoy the very best this area has to offer in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics and more.

