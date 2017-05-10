Proposed Chatham budget up 1 percent ...

Proposed Chatham budget up 1 percent on a milestonea base

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: HeraldSun.com

Chatham County should prepare for growth when considering next year's budget, County Manager Renee Paschal told the board of county commissioners. The property tax rate would drop slightly, to 62.81 cents per $100 of valuation, down 0.57 cents from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Carol Guerrero Apr '17 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr '17 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr '17 Curious 1
Unc joke Apr '17 Yes 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12) Aug '15 Moving On 5
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC