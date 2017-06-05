Bottle Rev opens in Chapel Hill, another coming to Pittsboro
Bottle Rev has opened in Chapel Hill, and its owners are expanding the bottle shop's traditional beer focus to include an expansive selection of wine. This is the fourth location for the bottle shop, which started as Bottle Revolution on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh.
