Bottle Rev opens in Chapel Hill, another coming to Pittsboro

Friday May 12

Bottle Rev has opened in Chapel Hill, and its owners are expanding the bottle shop's traditional beer focus to include an expansive selection of wine. This is the fourth location for the bottle shop, which started as Bottle Revolution on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh.

